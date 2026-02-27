Killer Mike salutes Atlanta's hip hop legacy and looks ahead to "Michael 2"

Killer Mike didn't need a microphone to project his pride, but he had one anyway.

Standing courtside at State Farm Arena Thursday night, the Grammy-winning rapper and longtime Atlanta advocate beamed as he prepared to emcee a celebration of the city's hip-hop legacy during the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards.

"Anytime I'm in the arena, I'm excited, because I'm a die-hard Hawks fan. Man, I love these guys," Killer Mike told CBS News Atlanta. "Being in the arena tonight is exciting, not only just to watch, but to be in Atlanta during Black History Month and to get an opportunity to emcee for Greg Street."

Despite some audio issues, veteran V-103 DJ Greg Street spun more than 30 classic Atlanta hip-hop tracks, tracing the city's musical evolution from the 1980s to today. The energy was infectious, and the crowd still sang along, bouncing their shoulders and bopping their heads.

For Killer Mike, born Michael Render, it was more than a playlist; each song marked a chapter in the city that raised him. The night carried personal meaning for him. It marked what would have been the birthday of Rico Wade, the late Organized Noize producer and Atlanta music pioneer. Killer Mike paid tribute to Wade, calling him instrumental in shaping the city's sound.

"Atlanta hip-hop has evolved since the '80s," he said. "It starts with King Edward J, goes to Raheem (The Dream), Sammy Sam, Kilo, on through the '90s with Kris Kross, Outkast, Goodie Mob, and more. Then you look at T.I. inventing trap music right here. We have a rich history here, and I'm just proud of it."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 26: Rapper and entertainer Killer Mike performs at halftime of the game between the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

"Atlanta is often called the mecca of hip-hop," he continued. "New York is the Mecca. I'd say we're the Medina. And we take that responsibility seriously."

Killer Mike also described his hometown as "the capital of a Black world," a place where generations of families, including his own, have built opportunity.

"My grandparents moved here in 1940 and 1950," he said. "My parents were raised here. I've been raised here and am raising children here. There's no more place where a Black child gets instilled with the confidence to know that they are competent."

A graduate of Frederick Douglass High School and Morehouse College, Killer Mike credited Atlanta's culture and mentorship, including early support from Outkast, for helping him grow from artist to businessman.

Beyond the music, he said entertainers and athletes have a responsibility to use their platforms to uplift others.

"Our careers only last four to eight years," he said. "Post that career, you're still going to be a Black man in America. It's your job to make sure a child benefits from your success. And what I mean is not necessarily you give money and think about what charity can I form, but what 501(c)(3)s out there can I help? What schools can I go speak at and inspire? What organizations out there deserve me standing next to them so that they get some spotlight and credibility? We have obligations when we land in these cities, in these towns, to help people. That doesn't mean you have to give all the money left in your pocket. That does mean you lend some of your celebrity to the spotlight, to people that need it, that are already doing the work."

He encouraged young artists to study the past to shape the future.

"Go listen to some old stuff you like. Get inspired by it, and go create some new stuff," he said.

Killer Mike also confirmed he is working on a follow-up to his Grammy-winning album "Michael." Tentatively titled "Michael 2," the project is in development with producers including No I.D., Warryn Campbell, and Mike WiLL Made-It.

"If 'Michael' is Godfather I, then we've got to make sure 'Michael 2' is Godfather II," he said with a smile.

As he works on the next chapter of his own catalog, Killer Mike wants to make it clear that the city's influence on culture isn't just a moment in time, and the responsibility to protect and evolve the sound still matters. And on a night honoring Black history, he and DJ Greg Street made it clear that Atlanta's story, loud, layered, and unapologetic, is still being written.