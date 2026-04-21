Jordin Canada looking forward to distributing to multiple scorers as Atlanta Dream continue camp

Three days into training camp, the Atlanta Dream are already showing off depth, energy and a mix of new and returning talent finding their rhythm.

During the portion of practice open to the media, it was the non-starting group that stood out. Te-Hina Paopao handled lead guard duties, bringing the ball up and directing the offense, while teammates found their spots across the floor. The group played with pace, confidence and a noticeable edge.

"It's been fun, a great three days of training camp so far," Paopao said after practice. "There's just a different energy this year… just really excited to get the season going. It's been high vibes."

Paopao said she's focused on becoming a more complete player in her second year, especially on defense.

"I feel like last year I was a spark plug offensively," she said. "This year, I know I'm going to be held more accountable on both ends of the court."

Second year guard Te-Hina Paopao said the first few days of training camp have brought "high vibes" as she grows more comfortable in the system. She's focused on improving her defense and becoming a more complete player on both ends of the floor this season. CBS News Atlanta

Veteran point guard Jordin Canada said her job may be simpler this season, and more challenging at the same time, with so many scoring options around her.

"I have such a hard but rewarding job," Canada said. "I have so many scorers… It's going to be a hard but great task to pick and choose who to give the ball to."

She's especially looking forward to playing alongside Angel Reese, praising her intensity and presence.

"Her energy, her grit… everybody knows she's the double-double queen," Canada said. "That'll add to our arsenal."

Canada, entering her ninth season, said leadership remains her top priority.

"First and foremost is just being a vocal leader and doing the things that got me here," she said.

Meanwhile, rookie Izzy Borlase is embracing a fresh start as she adjusts to the WNBA after playing in Australia.

"Getting out of your comfort zone is the only way to get better," Borlase said. "Here, no one really knows who I am… I can slide under the radar and just go to work."