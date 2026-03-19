Gunman and victim in deadly shooting at Jasper, Georgia VA clinic identified by GBI

A Department of Veterans Affairs employee who was injured in Tuesday's shooting at a Jasper VA clinic has died, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

On Thursday, the GBI identified the victim as 34-year-old Nicholas "Nic" Crews, a resident of Marietta who was employed as a social work case manager at the clinic.

Jasper police responded to the scene on East Church Street around 1:30 p.m., and the officers confronted the gunman outside the clinic, authorities said. The man, now identified as 51-year-old Lawrence Charles Michels, was shot by police and died from his injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

According to the GBI, Michels was at the clinic for a walk-in mental health consultation when he shot Crews.

Medics airlifted Crews to a trauma hospital for treatment. Authorities say he died on Wednesday from his injuries.

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the shooting along with the GBI. The VA's Office of Inspector General is also assisting with the case.

The bodies of both Crews and Michels will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsies.

The clinic will remain closed for the rest of the week while the investigation continues.

"The VA is working to reschedule appointments and ensuring that both veterans and staff have access to counseling and chaplain services in the wake of this tragic event," VA Press Secretary Pete Kasperowicz said in a statement.

The outpatient clinic opened in 2020 and offers services including primary care, as well as specialty health services such as laboratory work, telehealth, and mental health care, according to its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.