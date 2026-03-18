Georgia VA clinic temporarily closed after shooting ends with gunman killed and employee hospitalized

The Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Jasper, Georgia, will be closed for the rest of the week after a shooting ended with one of its employees airlifted to the hospital on Tuesday.

Jasper police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m., and the officers confronted the gunman outside the clinic, authorities said. The man, identified only as a resident of the area, was shot by police and died from his injuries.

The victim, an employee of the clinic, was taken by helicopter to a hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

CBS News Atlanta cameras caught a heavy law enforcement presence at the clinic, with police tape covering part of the Jasper shopping center.

Authorities say a gunman who shot a Georgia VA clinic employee was killed by responding police officers at the scene. CBS News Atlanta

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances behind the shooting and if there was any connection between the gunman and his victim. It is unclear whether the suspect had a military background or had been a patient at the clinic.

"We don't know what led up to it," Jasper Police Chief Matt Dawkins said, describing the situation as "eye-opening" for the small North Georgia town of around 5,000 people.

The Jasper police chief said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the shooting along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The VA's Office of Inspector General is also assisting with the case.

The clinic will remain closed for the rest of the week while the investigation continues.

"The VA is working to reschedule appointments and ensuring that both veterans and staff have access to counseling and chaplain services in the wake of this tragic event," VA Press Secretary Pete Kasperowicz said in a statement.

Veterans can receive appointment updates by calling (404) 545-9452. Alternatively, they can call (404) 321-6111 and select option 2 to reschedule or schedule new appointments.

The outpatient clinic opened in 2020 and offers services including primary care, as well as specialty health services such as laboratory work, telehealth, and mental health care, according to its website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.