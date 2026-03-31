Invasive hornets emerging to build nests after winter; Georgians urged to report any sightings

Officials are urging residents to keep their eyes out for an invasive hornet species that is trying to make Georgia its home.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper said residents in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty, and Screven counties should especially remain vigilant for the yellow-legged hornet nests.

According to Harper, as the season warms up, yellow-legged hornet queens emerge to start building new nests.

The invasive insect was first spotted by a Georgia beekeeper in 2023. Since then, the Georgia Department of Agriculture has been trying to aggressively track and trap the pest.

Officials say eliminating the nests while they are in the first stage of development is critical.

"As in previous years, we are asking for the public's continued help," Harper said. "Early reporting of embryo and primary nests is critical—it allows us to stop queens before they spread and reduces potential damage to our state's honeybee population. This is especially important for residents of Coastal Georgia."

The yellow-legged hornet is native to the tropical and subtropical areas of Southeast Asia and has spread to parts of Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The 2023 Georgia spotting was the first detection of a live yellow-legged hornet in the United States.

Primary yellow-legged hornet nests are usually found between April and June. Nicholas Vassy/Georgia Department of Agriculture

The insect builds egg-shaped paper nests above the ground, often in trees, and can host up to 6,000 worker hornets.

Officials say the hornet is a threat to Georgia's honeybees and other pollinators, which could seriously damage the state's agriculture industry if they continue to spread.

If you believe you have discovered a nest, contact the GDA Plant Protection team at yellow.legged.hornet@agr.georgia.gov.