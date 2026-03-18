Interim sheriff appointed after Hall County sheriff's suspension following DUI arrest

The Hall County Sheriff's Office has a new interim sheriff while the agency's current leader serves a suspension.

On Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch for the maximum penalty of 60 days following the law enforcement officer's recent DUI arrest.

Couch was arrested on Feb. 27 after officials say he was pulled over by one of his deputies who saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe failing to maintain its lane on Green Hill Road. After realizing the driver was the sheriff, the deputy called state troopers to conduct the DUI investigation.

According to an incident report obtained by CBS News Atlanta, Couch's blood alcohol content was 0.212%, which is nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Major Chris Matthews is serving as the new interim sheriff of the Hall County Sheriff's Office. Hall County Sheriff's Office

Following the suspension, Chief Superior Court Judge Jason Deal appointed Major Chris Matthews as the agency's interim sheriff. Matthews took the oath of office on Wednesday and will assume all the sheriff's duties immediately.

While Chief Deputy Kevin Head had assumed the command following Couch's arrest, he could not be the interim sheriff because he does not live in Hall County, officials said.

Matthews has served as the Major of the Administrative Bureau since 2017. He is the longest-serving sworn officer of the Hall County Sheriff's Office, having joined in 1984.

"During his career, he has held the rank of jailer, deputy, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, and major. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2005," a release from the sheriff's office reads. Matthews has served on the agency's SWAT team and Honor Guard. Matthews was the primary developer and coordinator of both the Sheriff's Office Christmas Bicycle Program and Citizens Academy."

Couch faces charges of driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and possession of an open container of alcohol. The investigation remains ongoing.