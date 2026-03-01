Hall County Sheriff arrested for DUI after deputy reports impaired driving; released on bond later that day

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch was arrested Friday, Feb. 27, on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and other traffic offenses, according to state and local authorities.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when a Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy, while operating an unmarked vehicle, observed a black Chevrolet Tahoe failing to maintain its lane on Green Hill Road. The deputy followed the vehicle as it turned into a private driveway and made contact with the driver. Upon approaching, the deputy detected a strong odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and unsteadiness.

After realizing the driver was Hall County Sheriff Gerald Jay Couch, 63, the deputy requested assistance from the Georgia State Patrol to conduct the DUI investigation. Following an assessment, state troopers arrested Couch, who was then transported to the Hall County Jail. He posted a $1,560 bond and was released from jail at approximately 6 p.m. the same day.

The sheriff's office has taken possession of the county-issued SUV Couch was driving. Agency officials have also notified the state regarding the incident.

Authorities have advised that any questions about the arrest and charges should be directed to the Georgia State Patrol.