Gov. Kemp suspends Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch after DUI arrest

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has officially suspended Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch following the law enforcement officer's recent DUI arrest.

The suspension comes weeks after Kemp appointed a special committee to review Couch's case. In a new executive order filed on Tuesday, Kemp wrote that the committee recommended that he suspend the sheriff for the maximum time, which is 60 days.

Couch was arrested on Feb. 27 after officials say he was pulled over by one of his deputies who saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe failing to maintain its lane on Green Hill Road. After realizing the driver was the sheriff, the deputy called state troopers to conduct the DUI investigation.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch has been suspended for 60 days. Hall County Sheriff's Office

According to an incident report obtained by CBS News Atlanta, Couch's blood alcohol content was 0.212%, which is nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

When the officers questioned the sheriff, he told them that he had "screwed up," had drunk multiple Four Lokos that morning, and that he "binge drinks."

Troopers charged the 63-year-old sheriff with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Under Georgia law, the governor can appoint an investigative committee when criminal charges or alleged misconduct involve a sheriff. The panel is required to report its findings to the governor within 30 days, at which time the governor can take action.

The investigation was requested by the Georgia Sheriffs' Association after Couch's arrest.

In a statement released earlier in March, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said that Chief Deputy Kevin Head has assumed command of the agency while Couch's situation is reviewed. Head said that under Georgia law, command automatically shifts to the chief deputy if the sheriff is absent or unable to perform his duties.

"We understand that the citizens of Hall County may have concerns," Head said in the statement. "Please be assured that the Hall County Sheriff's Office continues to operate normally and remains fully committed to serving our community."

Couch was taken to the Hall County Jail and later released after posting a $1,560 bond.