Inside Club Magnolia: The Masters' secret experience with Atlanta ties

A unique Masters economy is taking shape just outside Augusta National, with strong ties to metro Atlanta.

"It's a whole different vibe it's a party here," said Lee Smith, a Club Magnolia employee from Acworth.

Smith has worked at the private club for years. He leaves metro Atlanta each year and spends the week in Augusta helping guests as they arrive.

Club Magnolia looks like a regular home from the outside. Inside, it opens into a large hospitality space built for Masters week.

Guests move through different areas, starting with a room filled with candy. From there, they pass through food stations, outdoor spaces, and a putting course. There is also a bakery and a barbershop. Everything is included with membership.

"It's blends in with the neighborhood and that's exactly how it was designed," said Robbi Raitt, owner of Club Magnolia.

The club is only open seven days a year. During that time, it becomes a destination for visitors looking for a different experience during the Masters.

Raitt said his connection to metro Atlanta plays a major role in the club.

"I was in atlanta for 35 years and i was in the restaurant and hospitality business so i have a lot of good connections with a lot of chefs and restaurants in atlanta," Raitt said.

Those connections bring Atlanta restaurants and chefs to Augusta during the week.

For some visitors, the Masters experience has changed over time.

"It's crazy where the practice facility is right now i parked in that parking lot the first time that i came back and so yeah it is unbelievable how things have changed and every year just gets better and better but the people make it," said Adam Thomas, a member from Alpharetta.

Thomas said the people are what stand out most.

Much of this activity happens outside Augusta National. Businesses, workers, and visitors all play a role in the week.

For Smith, the reason he returns each year is simple.

"There's a lot of good people here," Smith said.