Improved pass rush helps Falcons defensive coordinator Ulbrich stay on new coach Stefanski's staff

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been retained on new coach Kevin Stefanski's staff, the team announced Monday.

The decision to keep Ulbrich came two days after Stefanski was named as the replacement for fired coach Raheem Morris. Ulbrich carried the endorsement of Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who had said when Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot were fired that he would recommend but not mandate the new coach keep the defensive coordinator.

Morris was fired following an 8-9 finish in his second season despite improvements on defense, including the pass rush led by rookie first-round picks James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker and second-year player Brandon Dorlus. In Ulbrich's first season as defensive coordinator, the Falcons set a team record with 57 sacks, one year after finishing next-to-last in the league with 31.

Pearce finished with 10 1/2 sacks, the most by a Falcons player since Vic Beasley had 15 1/2 in 2016. The 2025 draft class also included safety Xavier Watts, who had five interceptions.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 21: Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich works on the field prior to an NFL 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kara Durrette / Getty Images

Another safety, Jessie Bates III, was one of Atlanta's four players named All-Pros in 2025. Bijan Robinson was named a first-team running back and second-team all-purpose player. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., right guard Chris Lindstrom and Bates earned second-team honors.

The decision to retain Ulbrich was the first staff decision announced following Stefanski's hiring on Saturday night, less than two weeks after he was fired by the Cleveland Browns. Stefanski is expected to bring in a new offensive coordinator and special teams coach.

Newly named president of football Matt Ryan, the former longtime Atlanta quarterback, led the search for Stefanski. Ryan is continuing his search for a new general manager.

Stefanski spent six seasons with Cleveland, where he twice was named AP Coach of the Year and had a 45-56 record. He was fired on Jan. 5 after the Browns finished 5-12.

