Atlanta Falcons hire Kevin Stefanski as next head coach after meeting with Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons have found their next head coach, naming two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski to lead the franchise into its next chapter.

The team announced late Saturday that Stefanski was hired after meeting in Atlanta with Falcons leadership, including owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank and new president of football Matt Ryan.

Stefanski, 43, becomes the 20th head coach in team history and replaces Raheem Morris, who was not retained after the 2025 season. He will report to the team's president of football, Matt Ryan.

"We're thrilled to land a lead-by-example leader in Kevin Stefanski," Ryan said in a statement, citing Stefanski's focus on fundamentals, accountability and collaboration across the football operation.

Stefanski most recently served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, where he was named AP Coach of the Year in 2020 and again in 2023. In 2020, he led Cleveland to an 11-5 record, the team's first playoff appearance since 2002 and its first postseason win since 1994. He earned the award again in 2023 after guiding the Browns to another playoff berth and an 11-6 finish.

Why did the Falcons hire Kevin Stefanski?

During his tenure in Cleveland, Stefanski's teams consistently ranked among the NFL's best rushing offenses, finishing in the top six in average rushing yards per game three times. His overall record with the Browns was 45-56. The franchise made the playoffs three times since returning to Cleveland, with two of those appearances coming under Stefanski.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be charged with leading this iconic franchise," Stefanski said in a statement. "We share a vision for this football team that I believe will make Falcons fans everywhere proud."

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field on December 28, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. Perry Knotts / Getty Images

Before becoming a head coach, Stefanski spent 14 years with the Minnesota Vikings, working his way from an assistant role to offensive coordinator. During that time, he worked closely with quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins. As Cousins' quarterbacks coach in 2018 and offensive coordinator in 2019, Stefanski helped oversee some of the most productive seasons of Cousins' career, including a Pro Bowl year in 2019.

Stefanski has worked with 15 different quarterbacks since entering the NFL coaching ranks in 2009, experience that Falcons officials believe positions him well to lead the team's offense. His system is built around a wide-zone, play-action scheme rooted in the Gary Kubiak coaching tree, an approach known for creating strong running lanes and offensive balance.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Stefanski stood out during the interview process, which concluded with a meeting at Blank's home before the job offer was made.

"In Kevin Stefanski, we have found a coach with the right vision, focus and demeanor to lead our team into the future," Blank said. "Our objective is to win games and contend for championships every year."

Before his coaching career, Stefanski played defensive back at the University of Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2004, earning two All-Ivy League selections and Freshman of the Year honors.

Stefanski and his wife, Michelle, are Philadelphia natives and have three children: Juliette, Will and Gabe.

The Falcons said Stefanski will begin work immediately, assembling his coaching staff as the organization turns its attention to the upcoming season.