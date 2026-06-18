Homeland Security cancels plan for ICE detention facility in Social Circle, city leaders say

Officials in the small Georgia city of Social Circle say that a proposal to turn a warehouse in the city's limits into a 10,000-bed immigration detention facility is not going forward.

In a Facebook post made on Thursday afternoon, city leaders say they received notification from Georgia Rep. Mike Collins that the Department of Homeland Security "is no longer pursuing an ICE detention facility within the City of Social Circle."

Federal officials allegedly purchased the warehouse on East Hightower Trail in February with plans to convert the site into a detention facility capable of housing 10,000 detainees and employing an additional 2,500 staff members.

City officials previously warned the project could strain local infrastructure, including water, wastewater, schools and public safety resources. Back in May, the small town filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security over the proposed facility, arguing that DHS violated the National Environmental Policy Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, and Georgia public nuisance law.

"The City is hopeful that the property will ultimately return to the local tax base and once again contribute to the economic vitality and long-term success of the Social Circle community," the post reads.

The decision follows months of opposition from local officials, residents and some members of Georgia's congressional delegation. Earlier this year, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock visited Social Circle, met with city leaders and residents, and raised concerns about the community's ability to support a facility of that size.

While DHS has not publicly attributed its decision to any specific action, the reversal comes after sustained pressure from local leaders and elected officials who questioned the project's impact on the small Walton County community.

The New York Times also reported that DHS plans to sell or dispose of a warehouse property in Oakwood that had similarly been considered for detention-related use.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.