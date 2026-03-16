Georgia power outage map shows hundreds without electricity as severe storms move through

Strong storms sweeping across Georgia Monday morning knocked out power to hundreds of customers.

According to Georgia Power, about 323 outages were reported statewide, while the Atlanta metro area had fewer than 40 active outages as crews worked to restore service.

The outages come as strong thunderstorms moved across north and central Georgia early Monday, bringing the threat of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said the storms are expected to move from northwest to southeast through midday, gradually clearing the region later in the day.

Utility crews said they are responding safely and as quickly as possible to restore power where outages occurred. Georgia Power urged customers to remain weather-aware and prepare for changing conditions as storms continue moving through the area.

After the storms pass, forecasters say the weather will shift dramatically. The National Weather Service says some snow showers or flurries could develop later Monday along and north of Interstate 85, though no significant accumulation is expected.

Temperatures are also expected to drop sharply behind the cold front, with widespread subfreezing temperatures forecast for Monday night and again Tuesday night.