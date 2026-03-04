Lullaby Project at Alliance Theatre helps parents and babies bond through music

The Lullaby Project is part of the Early Learners Program, which takes place every week in the new PNC PlaySpace.

Artists from diverse backgrounds contribute to the program.

"We've had musical theater artists, singers, musicians... Our last composer was a professional recording artist who lent his time and energy to create ten original lullabies," said Olivia Ashton Bosworth, the Dan Reardon Director of Youth and Families at the Alliance Theatre.

Ashton Bosworth says the Lullaby Project has produced a wide range of results.

"We hear all kinds of lullabies: from musical theater to sweet, calm, gentle lullabies to up on your feet, cajun-style...it's all really across the board," said Ashton Bosworth.

Chris Miller may not be the next Taylor Swift when it comes to songwriting, but after the workshop, he has something special to sing to his daughter, Maya.

"I'm going to have to remember, but I think it'll be good — it'll be a memory we have together," said Miller.

Miller has taken his 3-month-old to several of the Alliance Theater's Early Learners programs.

"It kind of plays into the fact that we try to sing a lot at home and talk to Maya. And this kind of gives us a little more to go on when we sing to her," said Miller.

Artists help parents identify their childrens' personality traits and habits to create a unique lullaby.

"You can kind of get your creative juices going a little bit more," said music educator Sara Fanucchi.

Every week, the Early Learners Program offers a variety of music and dance classes for parents and kids.

"Having the Lullaby Project and similar programs that are free, light-touch, and easy to drop into has been nice because it gives families an activity to do in the space and a first step toward engaging with their baby in a workshop setting," said Ashton Bosworth.