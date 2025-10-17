"Hope Lights the Way": Decatur community honors 170 Georgians lost to domestic violence

A somber gathering filled Decatur Square on Thursday evening as dozens came together to honor Georgians whose lives were lost to domestic violence.

The Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence hosted its annual "Hope Lights the Way" vigil, bringing survivors, families, and advocates together to remember the victims and call for an end to abuse.

Inside a chapel on Sycamore Street, candles flickered; each one representing a life lost. Organizers said the vigil serves not only as a memorial, but also as a call to action.

The names of 170 Georgians who died in domestic violence incidents last year were read aloud, each name a reminder of a life cut short.

"Every year for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we hold a candlelight vigil to remember those lost, celebrate survivors, and renew our commitment to ending domestic violence," said Amber Harris, the Chief Development Officer of the Women's Resource Center.

Survivors share stories of strength and survival

For survivors like Katrina Flewellyn, the night carried deep personal meaning. After enduring 12 years in an abusive marriage, she said her faith helped her find the courage to leave.

"Pain and scars. I got tired of being mistreated, misguided, misloved," Flewellyn said. "I started reading the Bible, and once I started learning my word, I started wanting things like freedom and basically wanting to be happy."

The Women's Resource Center helped Flewellyn and thousands of others find safety and support. Last year alone, the organization provided direct services to more than 7,000 survivors, a number that continues to rise as economic challenges and high housing costs put more families at risk.

Advocates Call for Action to End Domestic Violence

Advocates say the vigil serves as a stark reminder that domestic violence remains a life-or-death issue for many Georgians.

"We see 170 Georgians whose lives were taken last year, and that could have been prevented," Harris said.

As more than 100 lights shone across the square, organizers hoped the night would inspire awareness, accountability, and change.

"If we, as a community, took a stand against domestic violence ... If we did not accept violence and abuse in our relationships, and held each other accountable for how we treat our partners, then those 170 Georgians would still be with us today," Harris said.

Help Is Available 24 Hours a Day

The Women's Resource Center to End Domestic Violence offers 24-hour services and a hotline for anyone facing abuse.

Domestic Violence Hotline: (404) 688-9436

If you or someone you know needs help, you are not alone. Support is available day or night.