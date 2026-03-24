Hiram fights to survive: Residents rally after state bill threatens city's future

The Hiram community is coming together to lay out concerns and solutions after a state senate bill called on the city to be dissolved.

On Tuesday, residents and business owners packed city hall to ask questions about what could happen to the area if the city's operations are turned over to Paulding County—a move mandated by SB 630. If passed, the bill would dissolve Hiram in July 2027.

State Senator Jason Anavitarte, who introduced the bill last week, argues that the city is facing major financial challenges and needs a new direction.

"I'm concerned about businesses moving out," said Meg Hunt-Williams, a Hiram resident. "I'm concerned about people moving out."

Derrick Wilson, owner of Wow Paint & Sip, fears that losing the city could mean losing his business. "The city of Hiram allows for BYOB [bring your own beer], but Paulding County does not. We're the first BYOB establishment here in Hiram, so if the city gets dissolved and the county takes over, half my business goes away."

Founded in 1891, Hiram now faces a multi-million dollar deficit. Anavitarte says the city dipped into cash reserves to launch its in-house sanitation service. "If you're having to subsidize a city service from day one, I think that's a problem," the senator said.

City officials dispute this characterization. They say Hiram has $2 million in available cash, which should last until September, and point to $700,000 in budget cuts made in the past four months. Mayor Frank Moran explains that the city paid startup costs for its own sanitation service after the previous contractor failed to meet residents' needs.

"It's probably 60% self-sufficient right now, and in another year or year and a half, it will pay for itself. More importantly, our citizens are getting the service they're paying for," Moran said.

Moran had a message for home and business owners feeling overwhelmed by the developments: "I think that's something they really don't need to worry about. As you heard from our chief tonight, we have a very good record on our policing. Once we get this financial situation back on track, they'll have no reason to leave the city."

SB 630 is currently pending in the state senate's government operations committee.