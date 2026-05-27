High E. coli levels along Chattahoochee River force business closures after days of rain

Elevated E. coli levels along parts of the Chattahoochee River are forcing some businesses to temporarily shut down operations as officials continue monitoring unsafe water conditions following days of heavy rain.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says spikes in bacteria levels after storms are common, but experts say the duration of the current contamination event is unusual.

"Typically we have a 24-hour period after a rain event where the river might look a little brown and have some elevated levels," said Britt Oxford, general manager of Atlanta operations for Nantahala Outdoor Center. "But right now, with continuous rain for almost five days now, it's just kind of held on and staying elevated."

Rising E. coli in the Chattahoochee River has led to temporary business closures as officials monitor unsafe water conditions after days of heavy rain. CBS News Atlanta

Oxford said prolonged rain combined with ongoing drought conditions have contributed to the lingering contamination, adding that he hasn't seen levels stay elevated this long since Hurricane Helene.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey measured E. coli levels as high as 2,500. Water is generally considered unsafe for recreation when levels exceed 235.

The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper says elevated bacteria levels have stretched across parts of Fulton, Cobb, Forsyth and Gwinnett counties, impacting an estimated 20 businesses along the river.

Health experts warn that exposure to contaminated water can cause symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea and infections.

Despite the warnings, some people were still spotted near the river Wednesday.

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"I mean, we're pretty much in the summer weather and I know I've seen folks near the water wanting to go fish, treat it like a beach or a pool," said Annabelle Ombac, who was hiking near Nantahala Outdoor Center's Powers Island outpost.

Oxford said the prolonged contamination is affecting both businesses and longtime Atlanta traditions centered around the river.

"The thing that's heartbreaking for me is we are the gateway for people to access the river," Oxford said. "They're not able to access the river. And it's kind of a tradition a lot of people have in the city."

Josh Schulman, who was running along the river Wednesday, said access to the Chattahoochee is one of the metro area's defining features.

"Having the Chattahoochee here is a treat," Schulman said. "It's a gift to be able to have this as part of a major metro area."

Oxford said river conditions should improve roughly a day after the rain clears, but until then, businesses will continue monitoring water quality and adjusting operations accordingly.