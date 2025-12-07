Here are the new Georgia laws taking effect in 2026

Several new Georgia laws will go into effect in 2026, reshaping everything from how schools manage student devices to how homeowners interact with insurance companies. Most measures begin Jan. 1, 2026, while others—including major changes for public schools—take effect in July.

The sun sets behind the gold dome of the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Steve Helber / AP

Finance & insurance changes beginning Jan. 1, 2026

Georgia taxpayers will see the next step of the state's multi-year tax reform plan. The flat income tax rate will continue decreasing, to reach 4.99% by January 2027. Residents will also be allowed to open a single "catastrophe savings account," with contributions and interest deductible from state taxable income.

Homeowners will get added protections: insurers must now give 60 days' notice before canceling or refusing to renew a policy—double the previous 30-day requirement. Additionally, manufacturer warranties for certain HVAC systems must automatically transfer to new homeowners and can no longer require registration.

Healthcare & professional regulation

Starting next year, health insurance companies will be required to offer online appointment scheduling or a callback system for patients seeking doctor visits. Licensed dentists will also be allowed to offer teledentistry under new state guidelines.

Oversight of drug abuse treatment programs will move from the Department of Community Health to the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. The state will also implement the "Georgia Public Accountancy Act of 2025," which creates new pathways for becoming a certified public accountant.

Transportation & public safety updates

Temporary operating permits will be issued under a new process that allows third-party companies to distribute tags. Drivers can also choose a new "America First" specialty license plate.

Out-of-state landlords who rent residential property in Georgia will now be required to employ in-state staff to communicate with tenants.

Education changes taking effect July 1, 2026

Some of the most sweeping updates come mid-year. All public K–8 schools in Georgia will be required to prohibit the use of personal internet-connected devices during school hours—a move lawmakers say aims to curb distractions and protect student learning.

Public school athletic programs must also designate teams based on sex, and the law explicitly prohibits biological males from competing in female sports categories.

Where to learn more

The full list of bills signed into law can be found through the Georgia Governor's Office or on the Georgia General Assembly website.