Grady Memorial Hospital closing clinics, rescheduling appointments ahead of winter storm

Grady Memorial Hospital is closing some of its services on Monday as the hospital plans for disruptions caused by the upcoming winter storm.

On Friday, the hospital announced that all outpatient clinics at its main hospital in Atlanta, all Neighborhood Health Centers, its outpatient pharmacy, and its urgent care center will not operate on Monday.

All outpatient services at the hospital's Correll Pavilion will also not operate.

Any patients who can be seen virtually will be able to keep their scheduled appointments on Monday. All other clinic visits, as well as elective and non-urgent procedures, will be rescheduled.

Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital is seen on Sept. 6, 2023. Mike Stewart / AP

At this time, hospital leaders say it will remain open.

"Our leadership and emergency management teams are monitoring the weather closely and will share updates if conditions change," the hospital posted on its website.

Grady is also working to ensure its supply chains and power remain working during and after the storm.