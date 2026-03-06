Gov. Kemp orders investigation into Hall County sheriff after DUI arrest

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered a formal investigation into Hall County's sheriff following his recent DUI arrest. Gov. Kemp has appointed a special committee to review the case and determine whether further action is warranted.

In an executive order issued Friday, Kemp named Chris Carr, Donnie Harrison and Jeremy Kelley to serve on a three-member investigative panel examining the conduct of Sheriff Gerald Couch.

The order follows Couch's arrest on Feb. 27 by the Georgia State Patrol. Troopers charged the 63-year-old sheriff with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and possession of an open container of alcohol.

Under Georgia law, the governor can appoint an investigative committee when criminal charges or alleged misconduct involve a sheriff. The panel is required to report its findings to the governor within 30 days.

The investigation was requested by the Georgia Sheriffs' Association after Couch's arrest.

Meanwhile, leaders at the Hall County Sheriff's Office say daily operations are continuing as normal.

In a statement released Friday, Chief Deputy Kevin Head said he has assumed command of the agency while Couch's situation is reviewed. Head said that under Georgia law, command automatically shifts to the chief deputy if the sheriff is absent or unable to perform his duties.

"We understand that the citizens of Hall County may have concerns," Head said in the statement. "Please be assured that the Hall County Sheriff's Office continues to operate normally and remains fully committed to serving our community."

Authorities say Couch was stopped after a deputy in an unmarked vehicle saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe failing to maintain its lane on Green Hill Road. After realizing the driver was the sheriff, the deputy called state troopers to conduct the DUI investigation.

Couch was taken to the Hall County Jail and later released after posting a $1,560 bond.