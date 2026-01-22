Officials urge Georgians to prepare as winter storm continues path toward state

Georgia is ramping up preparations ahead of a winter storm expected to impact much of the state this weekend.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for all 159 Georgia counties on Friday, allowing state leaders to mobilize resources and position crews ahead of potentially dangerous conditions.

The emergency declaration authorizes the activation of hundreds of National Guard members and clears the way for emergency management teams, utility crews, and transportation officials to respond quickly if conditions worsen.

"I've also authorized a call-up of 500 of the National Guardsmen," Kemp said. "Hopefully we won't need them, but we want to be prepared."

State leaders warn that even slight shifts in temperature could significantly change impacts across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

"Literally a degree or two in temperature can affect whether we have rain or snow or ice or freezing rain," Kemp said.

Roads treated, but officials urge drivers to stay home

At the Georgia Department of Transportation, crews are preparing to treat major roadways with brine beginning late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Natalie Dale, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said crews will be working around the clock on 12-hour shifts to prepare interstates, bridges, and state routes.

"When we're dealing with an ice situation, you cannot plow ice," Dale said. "You can plow snow, but we can't plow ice."

Department of Transportation crews are preparing to treat major roadways with brine beginning late Friday night into Saturday morning. CBS News Atlanta

Dale emphasized that traffic and crashes can prevent crews from treating roads effectively.

"We cannot treat through traffic jams. We cannot treat through crashes," she said. "We need clear lanes to get the saturation of brine we need down on the roads."

If drivers encounter trouble, GDOT officials say they can call 511 for road condition updates — but the strongest advice remains to stay off the roads if ice develops.

Fire officials warn about home heating dangers

Safety concerns don't stop once drivers are home.

Atlanta Fire Rescue officials say winter storms often bring an increase in house fires and carbon monoxide emergencies, especially during power outages.

"Our primary concern as first responders is making sure people remain safe indoors and not adding additional factors that could create fires," said Captain Andrew Anderson with Atlanta Fire & Rescue.

Anderson cautioned against using candles as a primary light or heat source.

"Candle warmers are much safer, and never leave candles unattended," he said.

Space heaters are another major concern. Fire officials recommend keeping heaters at least three feet away from anything combustible and never leaving them running unattended.

Using grills or fuel-powered devices indoors is especially dangerous.

"Using a grill inside a residential structure will put a large amount of carbon monoxide into the living space," Anderson warned. "That can be extremely hazardous."

Officials urge preparation now

State officials say now is the time to prepare at home by charging devices, stocking essential supplies, and planning to stay put if ice moves into the area.

Meteorologists continue to monitor the storm's track, with updates expected as conditions evolve.

For now, leaders stress preparation, patience — and staying off the roads once conditions change.