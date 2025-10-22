Gov. Brian Kemp visits South Korea following ICE arrests at Hyundai plant in Georgia

Nearly a month after federal agents detained hundreds of South Korean workers at a Hyundai plant site in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp has arrived in South Korea to strengthen economic ties with the country. The trip coincides with the 40th anniversary of Georgia's official presence in Seoul.

The governor and first lady are joined by Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson and other state and business leaders. The delegation plans to meet with Korean industry executives and attend a ceremony marking four decades of Georgia's economic partnership with the Republic of Korea.

In September, federal immigration agents detained 475 workers — including more than 300 South Koreans — at a Hyundai-LG electric vehicle battery plant near Savannah. The workers were accused of living and working in the U.S. illegally.

Following diplomatic talks, South Korea's government reached an agreement with the U.S. to release most of the detained workers, who were later flown home on a charter flight from Atlanta.

In a statement, Kemp said the visit highlights the state's "strong and friendly relationship" with South Korea, adding that the mission is meant to "deepen those ties through opportunities that benefit both our people and our economies."

The visit also follows Hyundai Motor Group's September announcement that it would proceed with a $2.7 billion expansion of its EV plant in Ellabell, despite the recent immigration enforcement action. The expansion is expected to boost annual production by 200,000 vehicles over the next three years.

Georgia's economic and cultural ties to South Korea run deep. The state established a permanent trade office in Seoul in 1985, and Atlanta is home to one of the largest Korean populations in the United States. In 2024, Korea ranked as Georgia's third-largest trading partner, with more than $17.5 billion in total merchandise trade.

Commissioner Wilson called Korean businesses "partners, job creators, friends, and good neighbors," emphasizing that their contributions continue to drive innovation and growth across the state.