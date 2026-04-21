Google announces new LaGrange data center, partnership with local organizations

Google has announced plans to build a new data center in LaGrange, Georgia, making it the second Google data center to come to the state.

Currently, Georgia has over 200 data centers, primarily in the metro Atlanta area.

In addition to the data center, Google says it will invest in improving local energy affordability and promoting environmental stewardship, aiming to deliver lasting benefits for LaGrange and the entire state.

In addition to the data center, Google will invest in improving local energy affordability and promoting environmental stewardship, aiming to deliver lasting benefits for LaGrange and the entire state.

"LaGrange's leadership and dedication to advancing the AI economy is clear," said T. Scott Malone, President of the Development Authority of LaGrange. "Having Google as a partner is a major step forward as we build the infrastructure needed for future growth."

Jen Ryan, Regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs at Google, said, "Our investment in LaGrange marks another step in our partnership with Georgia, a state known for innovation. We look forward to joining the LaGrange community and supporting local priorities from day one."

Google partners with LaGrange, looking to the future

Google says the new Troup County facility will be among the most energy-efficient in the industry, joining its global network of data centers that support services like Google Maps, Search, and YouTube for users in Georgia and worldwide.

LaGrange City Manager Patrick Bowie said, "Welcoming Google helps fill a gap in our utility system and brings valuable infrastructure investments that will benefit all customers and could help keep rates down."

Google will cover all power and infrastructure costs for the new site, ensuring local residents aren't burdened by the company's expansion.

Supporting local energy needs

Google is donating $1 million to Groundswell's SOUL® (Save On Utilities Long-term) program, which will fund home safety and efficiency upgrades for seniors and families in LaGrange, helping to lower energy costs.

Michelle Moore, CEO of Groundswell, said the $1 million contribution will help at least 50 families in LaGrange with key home repairs and energy-saving upgrades, providing lasting relief from high utility bills.

Focus on water conservation

Google has partnered with the Trust for Public Land to restore the Chattahoochee River habitat by removing invasive plants, aiming to improve local water quality and ensure more water is available for the region.

In Douglas County, Google uses recycled municipal wastewater to cool its data center, reducing reliance on drinking water and helping protect the Chattahoochee River.

A long-term investment in Georgia

Google has operated in Georgia for nearly two decades and has invested $1.2 billion in the state's data centers.

The company's operations contribute $1.5 billion to Georgia's GDP each year and generate $941 million in annual labor income, making a significant impact on the local economy.

For more information about Google's data center, visit datacenters.google.