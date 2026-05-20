Goodwill program helps Georgians with criminal pasts get 2nd chance through job training

Georgians with criminal backgrounds are finding work and purpose with a second chance, all thanks to a Goodwill program.

Goodwill of North Georgia is helping thousands of formerly incarcerated people earn trade certifications and find jobs.

Ieshia Woodard, a recent graduate of the free program, says it has renewed her motivation.

"It's very hard to get a job with a criminal background. Goodwill gave me direction. It made me excited for a first time in a long time," Woodard said.

Woodard learned about Goodwill's eight-week program, where people with criminal backgrounds take classes, learn a trade, and earn their certification.

"My friend went to do the welding program at Goodwill, which I had never heard of. I thought the Goodwill was for clothes. I never would have thought at all to come to Goodwill for anything job-related," she said.

Ieshia Woodard now has a job where she operates on robot welding machines. CBS News Atlanta

Woodard now has a job where she operates on robot welding machines, a skill she learned in classes taught at Goodwill's career center. The classes are open for anyone who wants to learn a trade.

"We did a lot of math, which I didn't understand that I would need in this field, which I do at my job," Woodard said.

The program comes at no cost to those who complete it.

"When you donate and when you shop. That's what makes all of this possible," said Elaine Armstrong, Goodwill of North Georgia's vice president of marketing.

Armstrong says the nonprofit has helped more than 15,000 people find work in different fields.

"We work with more than 5,000 employers across North Georgia. So that could be anybody from the folks who may hire our welders to Georgia DOT," Armstrong said.

The nonprofit also says the program leads to less recidivism because when folks come to Goodwill, they get connected to work and job skills.

At the end of the eight-week program, which includes classes and hands-on experience, the students graduate.

Goodwill of North Georgia offers certifications in different trades, such as construction, as well as commercial driver's licenses.

You can learn about Goodwill of North Georgia's training programs here.