Glennville fire chief arrested on child molestation charges

A longtime South Georgia fire chief is facing serious criminal charges after a minor reported being sexually assaulted inside his own home, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI said Dale Lehman Barnard, 66, of Glennville, was arrested and charged with child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and criminal trespass. Barnard is the chief of the Glennville Fire Department.

Investigators said the case began on Jan. 27, when the Glennville Police Department responded to a 911 call from a minor. The child reported that Barnard entered his home and molested him.

Following the report, the Glennville Police Department and the Tattnall County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI to investigate the allegations. Authorities said law enforcement recovered evidence from the home that supports the minor's account.

Barnard was booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

The GBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Once it is complete, the case will be turned over to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for prosecution.