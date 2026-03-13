Georgia voices, locations in the spotlight during upcoming Oscars 2026 ceremony

The Academy Awards are this Sunday, and many of Georgia's own creatives had a hand in creating the films nominated.

Jessica Handgrave and Ryan White, childhood best friends from Chamblee, are nominated for Best Documentary Feature for their film, "Come See Me in the Good Light," which looks at the life and work of American poet Andrea Gibson.

Watching movies in metro Atlanta turned into making movies for the Chamblee natives.

"Our friendship dates back to on the weekends we would go to the movies. It wasn't always something we knew would be within our reach. It seems quite far and distant," said Hargrave.

"I think Jess and I made our first movie together when we were 10 or 11. And we continued making it," said White.

The documentary played at last year's Atlanta Film Festival at the Plaza Theatre,a historic theatre that showcases local work.

"We represent a sort of a terminus, if you want to Atlantat-fy it, of movie culture here. And we've been proud to be that and to not only be that, to be strengthened exponentially with the introduction of our film industry here," said Gregory Bishop, the creative director for the theater.

The Plaza Theatre has shown all of the films nominated for the 98th Academy Awards, including "Bugonia" and "Weapons," which were shot around metro Atlanta.

"If people are seeing Georgia movies highlighted at the Oscars, they should be proud because it's hard work earned and the state has really championed it," said Bishop.

And for people who want to break into the industry, White encourages them to get involved.

"Especially for kids in Atlanta, there are so many pathways right now for finding internships or getting to work with on-set experience," said White.

Georgia students were also involved in the award-nominated pieces. The Savannah College of Art and Design had 211 alumni and students involved in nominated films for the 98th Academy Awards.

The Plaza Theatre will hold a free Academy Awards watch party to see which locals take home the Oscar on Sunday at 6 p.m. It is free, but customers must register for a ticket. Red carpet attire is encouraged.

"Especially for kids in Atlanta, there are so many pathways right now for finding internships or getting to work with on set experience," said White.

Georgia students were also involved in the award nominated pieces. The Savannah College of Art and Design had 211 alumni and students involved in nominated films for the 98th Academy Awards.

The Plaza Theatre will hold a free Academy Awards watch party to see which locals take home the Oscar on Sunday at 6 p.m. It is free, but customers must register for a ticket. Red carpet attire is encouraged.

Anchor