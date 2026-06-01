Georgia theater teacher who mentored stars like Kenan Thompson earns special Tony Award

At the outset, much of Freddie Hendricks' sessions with his theater students are spent on tongue twisters. They're drills he's been teaching young actors for more than 30 years.

"Achie catchie liberace. You…" Hendricks says, gesturing to his student, Maxwell Smith, in a black box theater at the Utopian Academy for the Arts in Ellenwood. Smith, who will be in the eighth grade in the fall, is standing on the stage and looking down at his teacher for direction.

"Eenie meenie jipsoleenie. Oop bop bop bo-leenie. Achie catchie liberace…" Smith said.

"Yeah, boy! Yeah!" Hendricks said. "That's the way you do it! You know you know that. You got that."

Now, after decades of pouring into generations of talent, Hendricks is receiving a special Tony Award for excellence in theatre education. Several of his students have gone on to become some of the brightest actors in the industry. Using acting exercises with affirmations is what has helped Hendricks touch so many young artists over the years.

"My objective is to let these young people know that they are special," Hendricks said, "that they can do anything that they set their minds to. And also, if you set a goal, you can reach it."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Freddie Hendricks poses at The 79th Annual Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Event At Sofitel New York at Sofitel New York on May 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images) Bruce Glikas

Hendricks says he caught the acting bug as a freshman in college when he saw a production of "The Glass Menagerie" by Tennessee Williams. He went on to create the production, "Soweto! Soweto! Soweto! A Township is Calling!" and founded the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta.

Some of his most prominent alumni include Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and the Tony-nominated Broadway actress, Saycon Sengbloh. His current role at Utopian is helping him continue that legacy.

"All this great stuff that's happening to me, you know, that's the vision. That's on God. It has nothing to do with me, Hendricks said. "Praise is cool but when they praise me, I say: 'You know, it's not me. I'm just a vessel.'"

Utopian's founder and CEO, Dr. Artesius Miller, says everything Hendricks stands for, activism through the arts, is what's made him a legend in the creative community.

"It's full circle to be able to not only serve as an educator, but as an educator with someone who has helped other students discover their talents, their voices, it's a beautiful thing."

There is no telling how many more artists, like Smith, Hendricks will inspire through his teaching.

"What made me gravitate to him is just his personality and just learning about his life," Smith said. "It really just helps me understand who I am or who I want to be, and it helps me find the career path that I want to pursue."

Still, there is a good chance they will land among the stars.

You can watch the Tony Awards live here on CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday at 8 PM EST.