Metro Atlanta students join nationwide walkout protesting federal immigration enforcement Students across metro Atlanta, including at Kennesaw State University and Lakeside High School in DeKalb County, walked out of classes to protest federal immigration enforcement and support classmates facing the threat of deportation. The movement sparked demonstrations on campuses and in communities like Lawrenceville, as hundreds raised their voices against ICE and immigration policies. School officials respect students’ right to protest and urge a return to class, as the wave of activism continues to grow.