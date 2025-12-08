Georgia State Rep. Sharon Henderson charged with stealing nearly $18K in pandemic unemployment funds

Georgia State Representative Sharon Henderson is facing federal charges after investigators say she illegally collected nearly $18,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits while serving as an elected official.

According to prosecutors, Henderson began applying for the benefits in June 2020, when she was still a candidate for the Georgia House. Investigators say she claimed she was working as a substitute teacher for Henry County Schools, even though she had not worked for the district since 2018.

Henderson was arrested Monday morning. She is expected to plead not guilty during a court appearance Monday afternoon. Both state and federal agencies participated in the investigation.

"It is shocking that a public official would allegedly lie to profit from an emergency program designed to help suffering community members," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. "Politicians who violate the public trust and steal from the needy to enrich themselves will be held accountable."

Investigators say Henderson falsely reported in her application that she worked for the school system throughout 2019 and as recently as March 10, 2020, and that her workplace had shut down because of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

She then allegedly filed weekly certifications claiming she could not report to work due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Court filings show that even after she was sworn in as the representative for District 113, Henderson submitted eight additional certifications around June 2021. She was elected in 2020 and reelected in 2022 and 2024 to represent western Newton County and part of Covington.

"Sharon Henderson allegedly chose greed over compassion by fraudulently obtaining funds meant to help those in need, some in her own Georgia House district," said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. "We remain committed to finding those who take advantage of federal programs meant to help those truly in need."

Henderson is accused of collecting $17,811 in fraudulent benefits. She is charged with two counts of theft of government funds and ten counts of making false statements.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Henderson's office but has not received a response.