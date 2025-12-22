Georgia Senate Minority Leader slams PSC vote as "welfare for Big Tech billionaires" after Georgia Power expansion approval

Georgia Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II is sharply criticizing the all-Republican Georgia Public Service Commission after commissioners approved a major power generation expansion request from Georgia Power, a move analysts say could significantly increase electricity bills for customers statewide.

In a statement released this week, Jones framed the vote as out of step with Georgia voters and emblematic of broader concerns about corporate influence over public utilities.

"Last week's decision was another demonstration of what Georgians voted against on November 4: a Public Service Commission that puts corporate profits over people," Jones said. "Despite public outcry — from rural communities to recent college graduates — the Republican commission's last act is welfare for big tech billionaires and empty promises for working people."

A decision with direct cost implications

According to Public Service Commission staff analysts, approving Georgia Power's request could lead to monthly power bill increases of $20 or more for customers. Georgia Power serves more than 2.8 million customers across 155 counties, and has already raised rates six times in less than three years, intensifying concerns about affordability amid rising housing and utility costs.

The approved expansion is aimed at meeting growing electricity demand driven largely by data centers, a rapidly expanding industry in Georgia tied to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and major technology firms.

Georgia Power asked regulators for permission to expand its generation capacity to the equivalent of five Hoover Dams, a scale that critics describe as unprecedented.

For comparison, Plant Vogtle — the largest nuclear power plant in the United States — produces enough electricity to power roughly 2 million homes and businesses annually. The proposed expansion would more than double that output.

The timing — and politics — of the vote

A central point of criticism from Democrats is when the agreement was finalized.

On December 10, Georgia Power reached an agreement with PSC staff that included a pledge to apply "downward pressure" on customer bills during its next rate case in 2028. However, commission staff acknowledged that this language does not guarantee a rate cut — nor does it promise that bills would decrease at all.

The vote occurred before two newly elected Democrats, Dr. Alicia Johnson and Peter Hubbard, could be sworn in to the commission. Both ran campaigns focused on stronger consumer protections and increased scrutiny of utility rate hikes.

Democratic leaders argue the move effectively locked in a long-term energy strategy before the newly elected commissioners — backed by voters in the November election — had the opportunity to weigh in.

Election fallout and broader concerns

The Public Service Commission has become a flashpoint in Georgia politics following the recent election, with critics arguing that the outgoing Republican majority rushed through a consequential decision while public trust in utility oversight remains strained.

Jones and other Democrats say the vote underscores concerns that Georgia's energy policy is being shaped to benefit large corporate users — particularly Big Tech — while residential customers absorb the financial risk.

"Georgians can't afford this nonsense anymore," Jones said, adding that voters sent a clear message in November demanding greater accountability and transparency from state regulators.

As new commissioners prepare to take office, the decision sets the stage for renewed scrutiny of Georgia Power's long-term planning, data center growth, and how the costs of expansion are ultimately distributed between corporations and everyday ratepayers.