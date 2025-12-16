DeKalb leaders extend data center moratorium to June as residents raise health, cost concerns

DeKalb County leaders voted Tuesday to extend a pause on new data center projects, giving the county more time to study their potential impact on neighborhoods, the environment, and energy costs.

In a substitute motion introduced by District 7 Commissioner LaDena Bolton, the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners voted to extend the county's moratorium on new data center applications until June 23. The motion passed with enough votes to move forward.

The moratorium, which was set to expire Tuesday, temporarily blocks the county from approving new licenses or permits for data centers. By extending it, commissioners agreed to delay any new data center development while they consider possible regulations.

The commissioners will vote on widespread data center rules and regulations in January 2026.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several residents stated that they do not want data centers located near where they live or raise their children. Speakers described data centers as unsustainable and harmful to health, especially to the lungs, and said communities should not be sacrificed for the profits of large technology companies.

Community opposition previously forced commissioners to delay a vote in November.

During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners debated how long the pause should last. Commissioner Nicole Massiah supported a 12-month extension, saying the county needs more time for environmental health studies and economic research. Commissioner Edward "Ted" Terry also backed a year-long pause, warning that residential power bills could rise by an average of $20 a month if data centers expand unchecked. He supported extending the moratorium until Dec. 15, 2026, while noting it could end sooner if commissioners act earlier.

Terry also told the board that DeKalb County currently has no restrictions in place, meaning data centers could be built in areas such as Doraville, Lithonia, near school campuses, and elsewhere across the county.

Right now, DeKalb County has two existing data centers: a 3,350-square-foot facility operated by DC Blox Atlanta and an 88,000-square-foot facility owned by Lincoln Rackhouse.

The proposed ordinance under consideration would formally define data centers as facilities that house servers used for computing and storage. It would also add design and development standards aimed at limiting impacts on nearby homes, schools, parks and businesses. The ordinance outlines concerns related to noise, air pollution, water use and energy consumption, and calls for data centers to comply with environmental standards in office and industrial zoning districts.

The ordinance also emphasizes protecting at-risk communities, including schools, daycares, senior care facilities, parks and trails, from intensive development that could pose health or environmental risks.

It further calls for development that aligns with DeKalb County's 2050 Comprehensive Unified Plan and allows for future reuse of sites as technology changes.

The issue has drawn increased attention as the county already has pending and potential data center proposals.

According to county records, DeKalb has received an application from PCC-DeKalb seeking a special land-use permit for a 1 million-square-foot data center facility planned for 4358 and 4280 Loveless Place. The proposed site spans about 95 acres and is located within small-lot residential and mixed-use low-density zoning districts.

A county staff report says the proposal would include a data center campus with an outdoor electric substation, along with three two-story buildings on the property. Commissioners plan to vote on the Ellenwood data center in January 2026.

DeKalb County also sent two zoning certification letters to developers in 2024, indicating that data centers would be allowed on certain properties. While the letters are not binding, they signal how the county interprets existing zoning rules.

Those proposed locations are 2235 Bouldercrest Road and 3600 International Park Drive, both zoned light industrial. The zoning certification letters stated that data centers would be a permissible use on those sites. However, county officials say neither proposal has moved forward.