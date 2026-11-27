With the balance of Georgia's House of Representatives resting on a razor-thin margin, a Republican incumbent is asking a judge to throw out her loss and order a new election.

State Rep. Soo Hong, who currently represents Georgia's House District 103, claims in a petition filed this week that illegal voting gave her Democratic challenger the small bump that put him in first.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office certified the midterm election votes last week showing that Democrat Chris Luchey won the election with a margin of 35 votes over Hong. However, Hong's petition says that her team has identified nearly 100 votes cast by people not eligible to vote in the district.

Rep. Soo Hong lost her election by 35 votes to her Democratic challenger. Georgia House of Representatives

Hong alleges that the individuals had moved outside the district before the Oct. 5, 2026 deadline and did not update their registration, making any votes they cast illegal. The state representative said her investigation is ongoing and that it may find more voters who allegedly moved before casting their ballot.

"Because the number of illegal votes exceeds the 35-vote margin, the result of the Election is, at a minimum, placed in doubt," Hong wrote in her petition. "Georgia law requires the Court to declare the Election invalid and order a new election."

Hong is asking the court to expedite a hearing and order the Hall and Gwinnett County election boards to produce all their records connected with the election.

Democrats currently hold a one-seat majority in the state House of Representatives, with three races, including Hong and Luchey's, still not called by the Associated Press.

The one race that is going to a runoff in December is District 151, where neither Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Cheokas nor Democratic challenger Ethan Wolfe received more than 50% of the vote. Due to the margin of District 103, Hong could have requested a runoff, but chose instead to file the petition.

The third district that the AP has not called is District 154, where Republican Rep. Gerald E. Greene narrowly edged out Democrat Harry James by less than 200 votes after the late upload of hundreds of votes switched who was in the lead. The Secretary of State's Office announced on Nov. 6 that it was investigating the unreported ballots.