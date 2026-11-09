Midterm election upsets give Democrats narrow majority in Georgia House for first time in decades

Democrats have secured enough seats to take control of the Georgia House of Representatives for the first time in 22 years.

On Monday, the Associated Press called Georgia's state House District 29 for Democratic candidate Scott Soracco, flipping the district and securing the party 91 seats in the House, enough for a slim majority.

Republicans have controlled the House in Georgia since 2005 and both the Senate and governor's office since 2003. The flip gives Democrats control of at least 12 new legislative chambers across the U.S. after their major gains at all levels.

Two races remain to be called: District 103 and District 154.

District 151 will go to a runoff after neither Republican incumbent Mike Cheokas nor Democratic challenger Ethan Wolfe received over 50% of the vote. That election will take place on Dec. 1, with early in-person voting beginning on Nov. 23.

With the Democrats' electoral victory, House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley would likely become speaker, making her the first Black woman to hold the role.

On Wednesday, Hugley hosted a press conference at the Capitol, saying that the victory was "a testament to the power of unity, determination, political courage, and a unwavering commitment to the people of Georgia."

She said she would try to work across party lines to build solutions for the people of the state.

The next step will be to appoint new leaders to the House committees, a transition that Hugley said she is confident will be a smooth and quick one.

While Democrats flipped the House, they fell short in the Senate. Despite making gains, Republicans maintained their hold of the body with 29 seats to the Democrats' 27.

The next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 11, 2027.