A Georgia Republican House candidate has suspended his campaign temporarily after two staffers were killed in a car crash on Wednesday night.

The Georgia House Republicans say Berti Nagy and Blake Henley died in the crash while knocking on doors to support state Rep. Mike Cheokas in his runoff election.

"Today, politics takes a back seat as our Caucus, Mike's campaign team, and especially these families mourn such terrible loss," the party said. "Please join us in praying for these young men, their families, their friends and all those who had the privilege of knowing them."

Cheokas, who is set to face challenger Ethan Wolfe in a runoff to represent Georgia's House District 151, announced on Facebook that he would suspend his campaign through the weekend to give everyone time to mourn the loss.

"Words cannot express the grief within our team in the wake of such a tragic event," he said in a statement. "However, it pales in comparison to what the families of Berti and Blake are feeling today. Our hearts go out to them, both now and going forward."

"Politics is not a priority at this time," he added.

Details about the crash have not been released.