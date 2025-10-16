Georgia man indicted in theft of Beyoncé's unreleased music hard drives during Atlanta tour stop

A Georgia man has been indicted in connection with the theft of hard drives containing unreleased Beyoncé music, which were stolen from a rental car during the singer's "Cowboy Carter" tour stop in Atlanta this summer.

Kelvin Evans indictment

Fulton County prosecutors confirmed Thursday that the case against Kelvin Lanier Evans, 40, has moved forward with a grand jury indictment. A previously scheduled preliminary hearing was canceled following the indictment, which includes charges of entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and criminal trespass.

Court documents allege Evans broke into a 2024 Jeep Wagoneer belonging to Beyoncé's choreographer, Christopher Grant, on July 8, 2025, damaging a window and stealing two suitcases from the vehicle.

Beyoncé is first Black woman to top Billboard country albums chart.

Laptops, clothing, hard drives stolen days before Beyoncé's Atlanta shows

According to police reports, Grant and fellow dancer Diandre Blue parked their rental vehicle in a parking deck on Krog Street around 8:09 p.m. When they returned less than an hour later, they found the rear window shattered and their luggage missing.

Among the stolen items were two MacBook laptops, Apple headphones, luxury clothing and accessories, and hard drives reportedly containing unreleased Beyoncé material.

Grant told police that "he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé," according to the incident report.

Investigation continues; items not yet recovered

Authorities said surveillance footage captured the break-in and identified a red 2025 Hyundai Elantra as a possible suspect vehicle. Investigators collected light fingerprints from the scene, but none of the stolen items have been recovered.

Evans was arrested by Hapeville Police on Aug. 26 and booked into the Fulton County Jail. His indictment lists both felony and misdemeanor charges: entering an automobile and criminal trespass for causing less than $500 in damage.