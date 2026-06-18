Georgia lawmakers delay action on QR-code voting system after shelving redistricting fight

One day after Georgia lawmakers pumped the brakes on redistricting, state senators appear poised to delay another major election debate: what should replace the QR code-based voting system used across the battleground state.

The move would likely keep Georgia's current voting system in place through the 2026 midterms, despite a state law that required officials to move away from QR codes beginning July 1.

On Thursday, lawmakers advanced legislation extending that deadline until Jan. 1, 2028, while creating a committee charged with recommending a replacement voting system. The proposal comes after years of criticism from election integrity advocates, cybersecurity experts and supporters of President Donald Trump, who have all questioned Georgia's voting technology for different reasons.

The delay follows another major decision made during the special legislative session.

On Wednesday, lawmakers rejected Gov. Brian Kemp's call to quickly redraw Georgia's congressional and legislative districts following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that weakened portions of the federal Voting Rights Act. Legislators from both parties argued more time was needed before making changes that could reshape political representation across the state.

Now, lawmakers appear to be taking a similar approach to Georgia's election system itself.

Georgia's current voting machines print a paper ballot containing both a human-readable summary of a voter's selections and a QR code that is ultimately scanned and counted by election equipment. Critics have long argued voters cannot independently verify what information is contained within the QR code, while supporters maintain the system has been repeatedly tested and certified.

The issue has become a recurring flashpoint in Georgia politics since the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Trump repeatedly criticized the state's voting machines after narrowly losing Georgia to former President Joe Biden, alleging without evidence that votes had been altered or deleted. Meanwhile, separate election security advocates have raised concerns about the technology's vulnerability to potential hacking attempts and transparency issues surrounding QR code tabulation.

Lawmakers passed legislation two years ago requiring the state to move away from QR-code vote tabulation by July 2026. But as that deadline approached, election officials had no replacement system in place. County election administrators also warned that uncertainty over the deadline could create confusion ahead of upcoming elections.

Under the Senate proposal, a nine-member committee appointed by the governor, House and Senate leadership would study alternatives and issue recommendations by January 2027. Any new voting system would still need legislative approval and funding before being implemented statewide for the 2028 election cycle.

The legislation cleared committee review Thursday and is expected to receive consideration by the full Senate later this week.

These latest developments mean that, at least for now, Georgia lawmakers are choosing caution over rapid change on two of the biggest election questions facing the state: who Georgia's political maps should represent, and how Georgia's votes should be counted.