Trump aims to overhaul U.S. elections in executive order with new requirements

President Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive action to overhaul U.S. elections that would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections and mandate that all ballots be received by Election Day across the country.

The order claims the U.S. has "not adequately enforced Federal election requirements that, for example, prohibit States from counting ballots received after Election Day or prohibit non-citizens from registering to vote."

The order says the U.S. has failed "to enforce basic and necessary election protections" and calls on states to work with federal agencies to share voter lists and prosecute election crimes. The president also threatened to pull federal funding from states where election officials don't comply.

David Becker, the CEO of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, characterized the order as a "federal takeover of the constitutional authority of local and state governments to run elections." He said it "seeks to seize authority over election technology and processes at the state and local level ... all while bypassing congressional approval."

If implemented, it could cost state taxpayers tens of billions, he predicted, though Becker, who is a CBS News election law contributor, also expects the executive order to face a difficult road in the courts.

The president has long claimed elections were being rigged, even before the results were known. He's battled certain voting methods since he lost the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden, falsely blamed widespread fraud for his loss.

Mr. Trump said more election actions would be taken in the coming weeks.