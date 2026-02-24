Georgia House passes "bell-to-bell" cellphone ban for high schools, bill heads to Senate

Georgia lawmakers have advanced a statewide cellphone restriction for public schools after House Bill 1009 passed the Georgia House and now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The legislation would prohibit students from accessing personal electronic devices during the "bell-to-bell" school day, expanding current restrictions to include high school students.

Under the bill, public school students in kindergarten through eighth grade would be barred from accessing personal electronic devices during the school day beginning no later than July 1, 2026.

The restriction would also extend to students in grades nine through 12 beginning July 1, 2027.

The measure revises Georgia law to require every local school system and public school to adopt policies limiting student access to smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, headphones, and other portable electronic devices capable of communication, internet access, recording, or gaming.

What "bell-to-bell" means

The bill defines "bell-to-bell" as the entire instructional day — from the first bell signaling the start of school to the final bell — including classroom instruction, breaks, transitions, assemblies, and other school-related activities.

Lawmakers describe the goal as creating a "distraction-free education" environment, limiting access to devices to improve academic outcomes and increase focused learning.

What schools would be required to do

Local districts would be required to implement policies that:

Prohibit bell-to-bell access to personal electronic devices

Establish storage methods such as lockers, locked pouches, or designated classroom areas

Create procedures for off-site events, transportation, field trips, and extracurricular activities

Develop emergency communication protocols requiring parents to contact the school directly during the day

Outline progressive discipline for violations, including warnings, confiscation, and parental notification

The Georgia Department of Education would provide guidance and technical support to districts for implementation .

Exceptions included

Students whose Individualized Education Program (IEP), Section 504 Plan, or medical plan requires the use of a device would still be permitted to access it as necessary.

The legislation also states the policy cannot be waived by charter systems, charter schools, or strategic waiver systems under current Georgia law.

If ultimately approved by the Senate and signed into law, the act would take effect Dec. 31, 2026.

The proposal now moves to the Georgia Senate, where lawmakers will debate whether the statewide standard strikes the right balance between reducing classroom distractions and maintaining student access to personal technology.