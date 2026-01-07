Georgia lawmakers will consider phone ban for high school students, House speaker confirms

Georgia's recent ban on cellphones in classrooms may expand to high schools in the next year.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Republican House Speaker Jon Burns told reporters that the Georgia Legislature would consider a new ban on phones and other electronic devices during the upcoming session.

Last session, lawmakers approved a bill that banned students in grades K-8 from using phones or other personal electronic devices during the school day. The statewide ban begins in July.

The enforcement of the ban is up to local school districts. Some Georgia districts are already using locking pouches, but schools could also just tell students to leave their phone in their locker, to turn them in to a teacher, or disable them using an online application.

Students who need devices to monitor medical conditions or to help overcome intellectual disabilities are still able to use them.

Some school districts that have already implemented bans say they have seen improvements in student focus and classroom behavior. In Marietta, officials say teachers have reported a significant drop in stress and a decrease in the need for disciplinary action.

A constant topic surrounding the ban has been student safety during emergencies. Burns acknowledged the concerns of parents and students, but said that the communication can cause issues in serious situations.

"What we've seen is, and what we've learned from some of the tragic situations we've had, like in Barrow County, that some of that communication certainly is good for the parent to understand that the child is safe, but it also interferes with the safety protocols in the school. So we believe that that's a part of the whole discussion," he said.

Burns pointed to the fact that several districts around the state have already banned cellphones in high schools, and said that he planned to have a "lively discussion" in the House about its expansion.

Overall, 36 states have voted to restrict cellphones in schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.