Georgia expands medical marijuana access, allows vaping for patients with newly-signed law

A bill expanding medical marijuana access in Georgia is now law after being signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

The governor signed Senate Bill 220, also known as the "Putting Georgia's Patients First Act," on Tuesday, the final day he could veto legislation.

The bill had passed the state Senate and House of Representatives in March.

Medical marijuana is only available to Georgians with approval from a physician to treat severe illnesses, including seizures, terminal cancers, Parkinson's disease, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The new law updates that list, removing qualifications about "severe" and "end-stage" limitations to many illnesses. It also adds lupus to the conditions eligible for treatment.

The new law also makes adjustments to the way the state designates the category used in medical marijuana, changing it from focusing on "low THC oil" with a limit of 5% of THC in products to "medical cannabis" with the cap removed. Now, it will be lawful to have products containing a cumulative total of 12,000 milligrams or less of THC.

Advocates have pushed for the change, arguing that the "low THC oil" designation has caused confusion for patients who may have benefited from the products.

Leaf of a high CBD hemp strain at Ambary Gardens in Kittredge, Colorado on March 9, 2016. Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It also allows vaping as a delivery method for any patients who are 21 years old or older. That method had previously not been on the approved usage list.

Georgia is now the 41st state to specifically use cannabis for medical purposes.

The drug remains illegal for recreational use.