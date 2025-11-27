Georgia drops election interference case against Trump

Georgia's criminal case accusing former President Donald Trump and his allies of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election is now officially over.

On Wednesday, special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis asked a Fulton County judge to dismiss the sweeping racketeering indictment filed against Trump and 18 co-defendants. Judge Scott McAfee granted the request within minutes, ending the last major state-level prosecution tied to the former president's efforts to remain in power.

"In my professional judgment, the citizens of Georgia are not served by pursuing this case in full for another five to ten years," Skandalakis wrote in a 23-page dismissal filing.

The move closes a politically explosive case that defined Georgia's legal and political landscape for more than two years.

Why prosecutors dropped the case

Skandalakis, who took over the case after former Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified, said the prosecution was no longer practical or viable.

According to his filing:

There was no realistic path to compel a sitting president to stand trial in Georgia.

Many of the alleged acts — including Trump's phone calls, tweets, and public statements — did not meet Georgia's legal standards for a racketeering conviction.

The Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, which Skandalakis leads, lacked the resources to take a sprawling, multi-defendant RICO case to trial.

Severing Trump from his co-defendants would create a fragmented, years-long process with "futile and unproductive" outcomes.

The result: the state concluded that the case was not winnable — and not sustainable.

What the dismissal means for Georgia

With McAfee's order, Georgia's racketeering prosecution is closed, and no remaining charges will move forward. For Trump and the 18 allies once accused of participating in a coordinated effort to overturn Georgia's 2020 vote, the decision eliminates all remaining criminal jeopardy in the state.

Legal experts tell CBS Atlanta the dismissal carries broader implications:

1. A major test of state-level accountability ends without trial

The case once represented a landmark attempt to hold a former — and now current — president accountable for alleged interference in a state election. Its dismissal signals that state courts may have limited ability to pursue complex election-related cases involving sitting presidents.

2. Future prosecutors may take a narrower approach

The sheer scope of the indictment — 19 defendants, dozens of acts, and a complex RICO theory — could shape how Georgia handles politically sensitive prosecutions.

Experts say future cases may avoid sweeping conspiracy charges in favor of simpler, more targeted counts.

3. Public trust and polarization may deepen

The case was both symbolic and polarizing. Its abrupt end may intensify skepticism among Georgia voters who believed accountability was necessary — and may reinforce the belief among others that the prosecution was overreach.

What's next for Georgia?

For now, the state's most closely watched prosecution has come to an end, leaving Georgia to determine what accountability should look like in the years ahead.