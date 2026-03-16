Georgia declared free of bird flu, but officials warn farmers to remain vigilant

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says the state is now free of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), but the work continues to make sure the risk is over.

The designation allows Georgia to resume exporting its poultry products domestically and internationally.

Authorities say they had detected HPAI in a commercial poultry operation in Hart County and two in Walker County earlier this year. These instances made up three of the seven detections of HPAI in commercial operations in the state and 11th overall in Georgia since a nationwide outbreak started in 2022.

"Thanks to the tireless efforts of our Georgia Department of Agriculture staff and partners in this response, today, we are able to declare the State of Georgia is free from HPAI," said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper.

An ISA Brown chicken near a nesting box after laying eggs at an egg farm in Mason, Michigan, on March 3, 2025. Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harper warned that HPAI-free status is not an "all-clear," and that the virus remains a significant threat to the state's top industry.

"We will continue working around the clock to keep HPAI out of our state, protect Georgia's poultry flock, and bring down prices for Georgia consumers," he said.

The agency said that 2,142 HPAI outbreaks have been reported in 50 states and 1 U.S. territory since February 2022, affecting more than 204 million birds and 973 commercial flocks across the country. Georgia has seen 471,900 birds impacted.

Owners of all flocks, large and small, must remain vigilant with their biosecurity to prevent the virus's introduction.

"We're pleased that Georgia has officially been declared free of HPAI in poultry. While the risk of HPAI still exists across the country, we are hopeful that with the continued diligence of responsible flock owners, we can maintain this status," said State Veterinarian Dr. Janemarie Hennebelle. "It's critical for poultry growers and flock owners to limit contact between wild birds and poultry, follow biosecurity protocols carefully, and remain vigilant for signs of HPAI in their flocks."

Signs of the disease include sudden death of birds without any clinical signs, lack of energy or appetite, decreased egg production, soft-shelled or misshapen eggs, swelling or purple discoloration of the head, eyelids, comb, or hocks, nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, lack of coordination, and diarrhea.

To see how you can report birds who exhibit the above signs, check out the Georgia Department of Agriculture's website.