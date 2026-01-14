Georgia reports first bird flu case of 2026

Georgia agriculture officials have confirmed the state's first case of bird flu this year after the virus was found at a commercial poultry operation in Walker County.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture said the case was confirmed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. It is the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, in Georgia in 2026 and the fourth case involving a Georgia commercial poultry operation since the nationwide outbreak began in February 2022.

According to state officials, the poultry producer noticed an increase in bird deaths on Sunday, Jan. 11, and contacted the Georgia Poultry Laboratory Network. Samples were collected and sent for testing on Monday, Jan. 12.

The laboratory confirmed a positive result for highly pathogenic avian influenza Monday evening. The finding was later verified by the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Tuesday, Jan. 13.

In response, the Georgia Department of Agriculture's Emergency Management Team was deployed to the site on Tuesday to begin depopulation, disposal, cleaning and disinfection procedures. Officials said response operations are expected to continue throughout the week.

State officials said the current outbreak involves one affected commercial flock, no affected backyard flocks and a total of about 71,264 broiler breeder birds.