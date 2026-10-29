Georgia breaks early in-person voting record for midterm election as polling places see high turnout

With one last day left, Georgia has set a new state record for in-person early voting for a midterm election.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 2.29 million Georgians had voted early at polling places across the state, passing the 2.28 million seen in 2022.

The Georgia secretary of state's office said that more than 108,000 absentee ballots have also been accepted, making it likely that early voting is on pace to meet or surpass all early voting for the last midterm election. With the addition of the mail-in vote, nearly a third of active voters have cast their ballot.

"Georgians continue to head to the polls in record numbers because they trust the system," said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. "This record-breaking in-person early voting turnout wouldn't be possible without our county elections officials who work every day to ensure our elections are free, fair, and fast."

Stickers are seen at the Southwest Arts Center voting site on the first day for early voting in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Georgia's midterm election has been a focus of national attention. Incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff is the only Democratic senator running in a state that President Trump won in 2024. He faces Republican Rep. Mike Collins in an effort to keep his seat and possibly flip the legislative body blue.

On the state side, many of the high-profile positions, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, and attorney general will see new faces after the incumbents either could not run for reelection or chose to run for another position.

In recent days, Mr. Trump and former President Barack Obama have visited the state, appearing at rallies to push their supporters to get out and vote.

Early voting continues through 7 p.m. on Friday. Voters can cast ballots at any designated early-voting location in their county of residence.

Voters can find locations and hours through the secretary of state's My Voter Page.