Audi to build new $4.2 billion automobile plant in Georgia, Trump announces at rally

President Trump announced that Audi will build its first U.S. automobile plant in Georgia as he tried to boost Republican candidates days ahead of the state's crucial midterm elections.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, Mr. Trump said Audi — the German luxury brand owned by Volkswagen — would commit $4.2 billion in nearby Macon to begin construction on a plant that will produce 200,000 cars a year.

"Think of that. 200,000 cars a year. That's incredible," Mr. Trump said, crediting his aggressive tariff policies for the company's decision to build the plant.

The president was joined on stage by Gernot Döllner, the chairman of the board of management at Audi, who said the plant would be producing "our biggest and most premium SUVs."

"This is a long-term investment, because we believe in the American market," he said.

President Trump greets CEO of Audi AG Gernot Döllner at a midterm election campaign rally at Guardian Centers of Georgia in Perry, Georgia on Oct. 24, 2026. Brendan SMIALOWSKI /AFP via Getty Images

In a press release from Audi and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office, officials shared that the plant would create approximately 4,500 jobs.

"We are proud that Audi has selected Georgia as the home of their first U.S. manufacturing facility, delivering truly historic investment and jobs to middle Georgia," Kemp said. "Following the success we've enjoyed with other megasites, we purchased and made more improvements to the Middle Georgia Megasite for just this purpose: to bring a job-creating, high-caliber automotive manufacturer to this region. I want to thank the countless professionals from Peach, Macon-Bibb, and Houston counties in the Mid-Georgia Gateway JDA who helped make this happen."

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027, with production starting in the early 2030s. The company said it expects full production in 2031.

President Trump's last-minute push to Georgia voters

The announcement seemed timed to offer a boost to Republican candidates in the battleground state, including Rep. Mike Collins, who is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff. Mr. Trump has spent October campaigning in reliably Republican states as the party tries to hold onto its majorities in the House and Senate. Mr. Trump won Georgia in 2024 after losing it in 2020.

Ossoff and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms have attempted to tie their Republican counterparts to Mr. Trump, who has been seeing his poll numbers drop amid high inflation and the ongoing war in Iran.

When Mr. Trump announced he would be back in Georgia on Saturday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson's campaign initially planned its own event in metro Atlanta before changing it up so Jackson would again be with the president.

At the rally, Jackson thanked Mr. Trump for the plans.

"Thank you on behalf of Georgia for putting the biggest economic deal in Georgia history right here today," he said.