At Obama's Georgia rally, voters voice frustration over rising costs and Iran war

Former President Barack Obama rallied Wednesday for Democratic candidates on the ballot in Georgia's 2026 midterm elections.

Obama campaigned for Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

"It starts with you electing Keisha Lance Bottoms as governor and reelecting Jon Ossoff to the United States Senate," Obama said.

Obama sharply criticized the Trump administration over health care, affordability and the war in Iran.

"After two years of chaos, and cruelty, and corruption and incompetence, the likes of which this country has not seen in modern times, you get to say enough is enough," Obama said. "We're voting for change here in Georgia."

Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, from left, Keisha Lance Bottoms, former mayor of Atlanta and Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, and former US President Barack Obama during a campaign event in Morrow, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. Georgia was a Trump state two years ago, but Senator Jon Ossoff has dominated in fundraising and put enough distance between himself and Representative Mike Collins to drive outside GOP spenders away from the race. Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ahead of Wednesday's rally, Cobb County resident Randall Schlanger said several issues were driving him to the polls.

"I would say economically we're struggling," Schlanger said. "We have political leaders who really aren't interested in fixing the problem, so it's time for a change."

Atlanta resident Lydia Flowers said she was unhappy with the Trump administration.

"We're in a war that we shouldn't be in, the prices of everything is extremely high, and it's time for somebody to come in and make a change," Flowers said.

Ahead of the rally, the Republican Governors Association released a statement criticizing Bottoms.

"Barack Obama is rushing to Keisha Lance Bottoms' rescue because she can't defend her own record," said RGA Deputy Communications Director Anna Marian Block. "But no rally can erase what happened on her watch: Atlanta burning, crime spiking, and Bottoms walking away from the job when things got hard. You don't promote the arsonist to fire chief."

Georgia has already seen record early in-person voting turnout, with more than 2 million people casting ballots.

Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.