Georgia income tax rebate: Everything you need to know about your refund

You've filed your 2025 state income taxes, paid off anything that you might have owed, and now there's one last thing to do: wait for your surplus tax refund.

In March, Gov. Brian Kemp signed his final amended state budget, which included a new surplus tax refund for most Georgians.

The rebates would amount to $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples and families. Kemp pushed for one last round of rebates during his State of the State address in January.

"We must continue doing everything in our power to allow the hardworking men and women of our state to keep more of their hard-earned money in their pocket in the years to come," Kemp said. "Because as I've said before: that's your money - not the government's."

With the Tax Day deadline passed, you may still be waiting for the refund to hit your bank account. Here's what you need to know:

How much is the Georgia 2025 income tax rebate?



The rebates send up to $250 back to individual taxpayers, while single people who head households could get back up to $375. Married couples could get back up to $500.

To be eligible for the rebates, you need to have filed your income tax return by the April 15 deadline, have had a tax liability for tax year 2024, and be a Georgia resident, part-year resident, or nonresident.

No one can get back more income tax than they paid during the 2023 tax year, which means some low-income taxpayers will get less.

If you owe the state for delinquent taxes or child support, the state may use the rebate to pay some of those debts, meaning you may not get any of the refund.

Check the status of your Georgia tax rebate

How you receive your surplus tax refund will depend on whether you chose to get a paper check or do direct deposit on the regular refund instructions provided on your tax return.

To check the status of your rebate, you can go to the Georgia Department of Revenue's website. You'll need your social security number or individual taxpayer ID number, as well as the amount of your federal adjusted gross income from your state tax return. That can be found on line 16 of Form 500 or line 4 of Form 500EZ.

The status report is updated nightly, so if all your information is correct and you still haven't received yours, check back at a later date.

Waiting is the key, officials say. The Georgia Department of Revenue says taxpayers should allow six to eight weeks for refunds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.