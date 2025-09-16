Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan running for Georgia governor as a Democrat

Former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has announced he will be running for Georgia governor as a Democrat in 2026.

A former longtime Republican, Duncan was elected as the state's lieutenant governor back in 2018 and served one term, choosing not to seek reelection. He had publicly endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris. He criticized then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during the 2024 election, which eventually led the state GOP to pass a resolution expelling him from the party.

"Georgia Republicans threw me out of their party. I was leaving anyway. Now I'm running for governor as a proud Democrat," Duncan said in his announcement video.

Duncan had also criticized the GOP for not supporting stricter gun regulations and the expansion of Medicaid insurance.

"Failed former Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, of Georgia, is a total loser. Was never able to get anything done, all he ever did was complain," Mr. Trump posted on social media in August.

In Duncan's announcement video, he responded to Mr. Trump's post, saying, "This attack from Donald Trump is a badge of honor for me. It means I'm doing something right."

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan holds up a wooden coaster he gave to his son reading "doing the right thing will never be the wrong thing" as he speaks on the third day of the Democratic National Convention in 2024. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

As governor, Duncan vowed to help "moms who can't get back to work because of skyrocketing childcare costs," and "parents forced to choose to buy medicine and feeding their kids."

Duncan faces an uphill battle in a crowded field of gubernatorial candidates. He will be running against former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former state Sen. Jason Esteves in the Democratic primary. On the other side of the aisle, Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and state Attorney General Chris Carr are fighting for the seat.

"I'm running for governor to put Georgians in the best position to once again love their neighbors. And to make Georgia the frontline of democracy and a backstop against extremism," Duncan said in his announcement video.

The state has not elected a Democratic governor since Roy Barnes, a trial attorney and former state senator, in 1998.