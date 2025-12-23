Family of student shot by Taser on Fulton County school bus calls for justice: "He could have died"

The family of an 18-year-old Fulton County student is asking the county for accountability after an officer used a Taser on him during a confrontation on a school bus.

Video of the incident, which happened last week on a bus leaving Langston Hughes High School, was quickly shared online.

According to the family's attorneys, Langston Hughes senior Lanier Johnson-Hunt got on the bus he rode every day to get home and take care of his 6-year-old brother, who was diagnosed with autism.

On that day, however, attorneys say the driver claimed that he wasn't on the right bus and called administrators to remove him. The situation eventually escalated to two officers being called onto the bus to try to remove Johnson-Hunt, despite him and other students saying he was supposed to be there.

In a video of the incident, one of the two officers asks Johnson-Hunt, "You want to get off, or you want to make me take you off?" The teen tells the officers that he is trying to get home, to which they respond that he is on the wrong bus.

Screenshots of a video taken of the officer using the Taser on the Fulton County school bus. Courtesy of the Law Offices of Harry M Daniels LLC

Eventually, the officers tried to remove Johnson-Hunt by force, pulling him off the seat. Attorneys say the officer then put his hands on the teen's neck and used his Taser directly on the student's chest.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Attorney Harry Daniels got Johnson-Hunt to show the wound left behind by the Taser.

"This was a child attending school who is simply trying to get home - simply trying to get home. Using a chokehold, using a device to burn his body is beyond excessive," Daniels said.

Lanier Johnson-Hunt was left with injuries after he was shot with a Taser by a Fulton County school resource officer. Courtesy of the Law Offices of Harry M Daniels LLC

Once off the bus, Johnson-Hunt said the officers put him in handcuffs and that one of the men slapped him and tried to use the Taser again. School administrators intervened and attempted to resolve the situation, but the teen claimed that the officer continued to act aggressively toward him.

"They had to pull him back and pull him away to get him to cool down," he said.

Johnson-Hunt was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and obstruction. His mother, Sharrita Johnson-Hunt, said that when she first received the phone call from the school administration, she was told that her son was on the wrong bus, had given officials the wrong name, and was trying to fight the officer.

"If they genuinely would have asked, they would have knew he was on the right bus," she said. "It's just scary because he could have died. You tased him in the middle of his chest. He could have died."

The teen received medical attention the next day. While he says he is recovering, he still feels the impact from the day.

"On my chest where I got tased at, it still burns like I'm on fire," he said.

Johnson-Hunt also received a 10-day suspension from school. Attorneys are working to get the suspension lifted.

In a statement, Fulton County Schools said that the incident "is being taken seriously and is currently under review."

"The officer has been removed from active duty pending the outcome of an investigation," a spokesperson said.