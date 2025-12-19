Fulton County Schools officer removed from duty after using Taser on student onboard bus, officials say

A Fulton County Schools police officer has been taken off duty after officials say he used a Taser on a student on a school bus.

Video of the incident, which happened on Thursday on a bus from Langston Hughes High School, was quickly shared online.

In the footage, one of the two officers onboard the bus is asking a student, "You want to get off, or you want to make me take you off?" The student tells the officers that he is trying to get home, to which they respond that he is on the wrong bus.

Eventually, one of the officers is seen pulling the student out of the seat. After the student appears to resist, the officer puts him back in the seat and pulls out his Taser.

"Let's go. I'm gonna hit you again. Get up. Get up. Get up. I'm going to hit you again," the officer is heard saying.

In a statement, Fulton County Schools confirmed that the Taser was used.

"The incident is being taken seriously and is currently under review," a spokesperson for the school district said. "The officer has been removed from active duty pending the outcome of an investigation."

Langston Hughes High School Principal Dr. Darrell Stephens sent a letter to families calling the incident an "isolated situation" that the school was "actively investigating."

"We are also aware that a video related to the incident is circulating online. We strongly discourage students and families from sharing this video on social media," Stephens wrote. "Sharing such content can contribute to misinformation, violate student privacy, and escalate an already sensitive situation. We encourage you to speak with your child about responsible online behavior and the importance of not reposting or engaging with unverified or inappropriate content."

Officials have not shared any details about the student involved in the incident or released the name of the officer under investigation.